Andhra Pradesh's Bold Leap: From Debt to Investment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked a significant shift in the state's economic landscape, highlighting how his administration attracted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore while trimming down on debt accumulation by the previous regime.

At a 'Super Six Super Hit' meeting, Naidu showcased key achievements, including welfare schemes for women and farmers and infrastructure advancements like irrigation projects. He challenged the opposition to discuss pressing issues in the Assembly, maintaining a focus on progress.

Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's GST reforms and announced the upcoming transformation of Rayalaseema through industrial development, reaffirming his government's commitment to their poll promises.

