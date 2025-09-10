Bihar Boosts Social Security: Over Rs 1,200 Crore Disbursed to Pensioners

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday distributed over Rs 1,200 crore among 1.13 crore beneficiaries of social security pension schemes. The funds, totaling Rs 1,263.95 crore, were allocated through direct benefit transfer during a function at the chief minister's residence.

The long-serving CM, who recently hiked the monthly pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 effective June, emphasized the government's commitment to aiding vulnerable sections of society. Payments have already been made from June to August, he added.

According to officials, applications for pensions surged following the increase, with pensioner numbers rising by 2.2 lakh since June and 1.23 lakh new beneficiaries added in the past month. Various schemes support millions, including the elderly, widows, and specially abled individuals.

