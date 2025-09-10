Delhi High Court Questions Fairness in Police Virtual Testimonies
The Delhi High Court criticized a notification allowing police to present virtual evidence from police stations, suggesting it undermines fair trial principles. The court urged a neutral setting for testimonies to ensure fairness and transparency. A Public Interest Litigation challenges this practice, demanding a review by December 10.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized the recent policy allowing police to present evidence virtually from police stations, describing it as potentially compromising the integrity of a fair trial. This decision, as per the court, could undermine the principle of neutrality in criminal proceedings.
A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, questioned the rationale behind choosing police stations over neutral venues for such testimonies. They emphasized the importance of maintaining fairness in the judicial process.
A PIL filed by advocate Raj Gaurav challenges this notification on grounds of fairness, citing that it gives police undue advantage by conducting examinations within premises under their control. The court set December 10 as the date for further deliberations.