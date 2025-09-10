Court to Decide on Sonia Gandhi's Early Voter Roll Inclusion

A Delhi court is set to deliver a verdict on September 11 regarding allegations against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The case claims her name appeared in electoral rolls three years before she obtained Indian citizenship.

Senior advocate Pavan Narang, representing the complainant, argued that Gandhi was listed as a voter in New Delhi in 1980, although she became a citizen only in 1983. The election commission removed her name in 1982, which, according to Narang, indicates a discrepancy.

The plea presses for an investigation into the potential forgery and seeks police action. The complaint was filed under relevant sections, asking for a closer examination of how Gandhi's name was included prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)