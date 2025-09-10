Left Menu

Court to Decide on Sonia Gandhi's Early Voter Roll Inclusion

A Delhi court will rule on a case against Sonia Gandhi, accused of being listed in electoral rolls before becoming an Indian citizen. The plea questions her inclusion as a voter in 1980 despite gaining citizenship in 1983, suggesting possible forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:37 IST
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is set to deliver a verdict on September 11 regarding allegations against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The case claims her name appeared in electoral rolls three years before she obtained Indian citizenship.

Senior advocate Pavan Narang, representing the complainant, argued that Gandhi was listed as a voter in New Delhi in 1980, although she became a citizen only in 1983. The election commission removed her name in 1982, which, according to Narang, indicates a discrepancy.

The plea presses for an investigation into the potential forgery and seeks police action. The complaint was filed under relevant sections, asking for a closer examination of how Gandhi's name was included prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

