Maharashtra's OBC Reforms: Securing Justice Amid Maratha Quota Debate

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), asserting that Kunbi certificates will be issued only to those applicants with verifiable lineage documents. This follows the state's notification on Maratha quotas.

A newly formed cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Bawankule, met to address OBC issues, including fund disbursement delays affecting scholarships and community infrastructure. Members voiced concerns over Marathas being classified as OBCs, demanding accurate documentation for Kunbi certificates.

The sub-committee discussed strategies like loan schemes for OBC youth and increased scholarships. A government resolution to facilitate Kunbi certificate issuance from British-era records was also introduced, prompting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to cease his hunger strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)