Pension Adalat: Accelerating Justice for India's Pensioners

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the success of Pension Adalat in speeding up grievance redressal for pensioners. The initiative showcases a 'whole of government' approach, resolving thousands of long-standing cases and ensuring timely justice and dignity for pensioners across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:33 IST
Pension Adalat: Accelerating Justice for India's Pensioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has commended the Pension Adalat for its role in expediting grievance redressal, significantly reducing procedural delays for pensioners awaiting their dues. Speaking at the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan, Singh praised the initiative's 'whole of government' approach in uniting various departments and ministries.

During the event, the Minister highlighted that the Adalat has addressed a substantial number of long-pending family pension grievances from different departments. He remarked on how these forums are more than just grievance-redressal mechanisms; they are vital platforms for delivering justice, particularly to vulnerable groups such as widows and super senior citizens.

Minister Singh emphasized the need for grievance help desks in every department and the strengthening of digital monitoring systems. The event underscored the government's commitment to resolving both simple and complex cases, restoring faith in the pension system by ensuring arrears are paid and justice delivered, thereby reaffirming the government's dedication to its pensioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

