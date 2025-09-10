Navigating the Reservation Tightrope: Maharashtra's Efforts to Implement the Hyderabad Gazette for Marathas

In a move that's stirred significant political debate, the Maharashtra government has initiated the implementation of the Hyderabad gazette, prioritizing the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. This decision has prompted resistance from various OBC groups concerned over the potential impact on their current reservations.

State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, responsible for the Maratha reservation, reassures that OBC rights will not be compromised. Meanwhile, notable opposition from Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasizes fears that acknowledging Marathas as Kunbis might dilute existing OBC reserves protected by the government resolution dated September 2.

A committee led by Vikhe Patil and former Justice Sandeep Shinde is exploring legal frameworks to establish Marathas' Kunbi heritage. A parallel dialogue with stakeholders aims to harmonize the competing interests of OBC and Maratha communities, ensuring equitable recognition and distribution of reservation benefits.

