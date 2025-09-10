Left Menu

Mega-Church Scandal: Apostolic Betrayal

Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, is facing federal charges of sex trafficking in the U.S. He pled guilty to state-level sexual abuse charges in 2022 and is serving a prison sentence. More charges allege decades of sex trafficking and other crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:53 IST
Mega-Church Scandal: Apostolic Betrayal

Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader of the megachurch La Luz del Mundo, has been hit with federal sex trafficking charges in the United States, according to prosecutors on Wednesday. Garcia, currently serving a prison sentence in California for state-level sexual abuse charges, is now accused of decades-long criminal activities.

The new indictment, revealed by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, charges Garcia with six counts including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, threatening a potential life sentence. His alleged co-conspirators, including his mother, have also been charged in this widening scandal.

Allegedly exploiting the trust of their followers, the church's leadership, starting with Garcia's grandfather and father, preyed on congregants by claiming spiritual 'blessings' required sexual activity, prosecutors revealed. While neither Garcia's legal team nor the church responded to requests for comment, many victims criticize the California plea deal as overly lenient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny

Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny

 India
3
High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

 India
4
Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025