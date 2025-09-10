Mega-Church Scandal: Apostolic Betrayal

Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader of the megachurch La Luz del Mundo, has been hit with federal sex trafficking charges in the United States, according to prosecutors on Wednesday. Garcia, currently serving a prison sentence in California for state-level sexual abuse charges, is now accused of decades-long criminal activities.

The new indictment, revealed by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, charges Garcia with six counts including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, threatening a potential life sentence. His alleged co-conspirators, including his mother, have also been charged in this widening scandal.

Allegedly exploiting the trust of their followers, the church's leadership, starting with Garcia's grandfather and father, preyed on congregants by claiming spiritual 'blessings' required sexual activity, prosecutors revealed. While neither Garcia's legal team nor the church responded to requests for comment, many victims criticize the California plea deal as overly lenient.

