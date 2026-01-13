Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Venezuelan National Faces Federal Charges Amid Border Patrol Shooting

Luis Nino-Moncada, a Venezuelan national, was charged with assaulting federal officers after being shot by a border patrol agent in Portland. He allegedly rammed a car into officers' vehicles in the midst of heightened U.S. immigration tensions. He and accomplice Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras have ties to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luis Nino-Moncada, a Venezuelan man involved in a border patrol shooting in Portland, Oregon, now faces federal charges. The U.S. Justice Department announced charges of aggravated assault against Nino-Moncada, who allegedly rammed his vehicle into federal officers' property.

This incident took place amidst increased tensions following President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies. Authorities link Nino-Moncada to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, and assert his illegal status in the U.S. His accomplice, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, who was also wounded, faces similar allegations.

The shooting occurred as border patrol agents felt threatened by the suspect's vehicular actions. The Justice Department reported the incident is part of broader law enforcement challenges in managing immigration and gang-associated activities.

