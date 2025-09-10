Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Amid Tariff Tensions: U.S. and China in Focus

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral and global issues following a meeting in Malaysia. Despite tensions over tariffs, the dialogue was positive, with high chances of a Trump-Xi meeting. The discussions also touched upon the global trade barriers and the EU considering tariffs on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:06 IST
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a strategic dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, addressing a spectrum of global and regional concerns. This conversation served as a continuation of their prior meeting in Malaysia earlier this year, according to State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Rubio underscored the necessity for transparent and constructive communication on various bilateral matters. In July, both leaders had met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur, which was deemed constructive, despite the looming tensions over U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports.

With global trade barriers intensifying since President Trump's return, the U.S. has extended a tariff truce with China. Meanwhile, further complexities arise as Trump signals EU leaders to impose substantial tariffs on China as a pressure tactic against Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

