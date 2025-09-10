Election Commission's Alleged Vendetta: Congress Questions 'Absurd' Notice to Pawan Khera

The Congress has alleged that the Election Commission is acting out of a sense of vendetta in serving notices to party leader Pawan Khera and his wife over allegations of holding dual voter IDs. The party questioned why the EC did not undertake an internal inquiry before issuing what it describes as a defamatory and accusatory notice.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, addressing the media, criticized the electoral body for a lack of due process in its actions against Khera, who had purportedly been transparent in his attempts to update his address with the commission. He said evidence of Khera's application dates back to August 2017 and raised concerns about the EC's motivations.

Singhvi further questioned the EC's timing, asserting that Khera's openness in previous dealings signals an underlying issue with the commission rather than with Khera himself. The Congress believes the actions, seemingly rooted in retribution, undermine the EC's role as a neutral constitutional body.

