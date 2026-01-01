Vladimir Kramnik Sues FIDE for Defamation Amid Cheating Claims Controversy

Russian chess legend Vladimir Kramnik has initiated a defamation lawsuit against the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in a Swiss civil court. The move follows an inquiry into Kramnik's allegations of cheating, which were described as 'unsubstantiated,' against players after the untimely death of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky.

Kramnik took to social media platform 'X' to explain his legal action, attributing it to relentless criticism from peers and FIDE officials. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky harshly criticized Kramnik's accusations against Naroditsky, calling them 'appalling and outright shameful.'

The chess world's reaction has been polarizing, with some players, including world number one Magnus Carlsen, condemning Kramnik's actions. Kramnik asserts that his actions are based on evidence and the ongoing court case is distinct from FIDE's ethics inquiry against him, which pointed to a pattern of harmful conduct over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)