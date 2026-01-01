Left Menu

Vladimir Kramnik Sues FIDE for Defamation Amid Cheating Claims Controversy

Vladimir Kramnik has filed a defamation lawsuit against FIDE in a Swiss court after accusations of his 'unsubstantiated' cheating claims against players emerged. The allegations have put him at odds with many in the chess community, leading to potential mental distress for involved parties like Daniel Naroditsky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 11:02 IST
Vladimir Kramnik Sues FIDE for Defamation Amid Cheating Claims Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Russian chess legend Vladimir Kramnik has initiated a defamation lawsuit against the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in a Swiss civil court. The move follows an inquiry into Kramnik's allegations of cheating, which were described as 'unsubstantiated,' against players after the untimely death of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky.

Kramnik took to social media platform 'X' to explain his legal action, attributing it to relentless criticism from peers and FIDE officials. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky harshly criticized Kramnik's accusations against Naroditsky, calling them 'appalling and outright shameful.'

The chess world's reaction has been polarizing, with some players, including world number one Magnus Carlsen, condemning Kramnik's actions. Kramnik asserts that his actions are based on evidence and the ongoing court case is distinct from FIDE's ethics inquiry against him, which pointed to a pattern of harmful conduct over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

 India
2
Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

 India
3
Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
4
Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026