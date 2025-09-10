Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Secures Borders Amid Nepal Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna announced tightened security along the Nepal border amid signs of improving law-and-order in Nepal. Enhanced vigilance, communication with Nepalese agencies, and dedicated helplines for Indian citizens are in place. The situation is closely monitored following political unrest in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna announced on Wednesday that the law-and-order situation in Nepal appears to be improving, but security along the border remains heightened.

Efforts are concentrated on helping Indian citizens and preventing unauthorized entry amid ongoing collaboration with Nepalese authorities.

In response to Nepal's recent political unrest, intensified surveillance and manpower deployment have been initiated in Uttar Pradesh's border districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

