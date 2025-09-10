Left Menu

Exodus from Pakistan: Afghan Repatriation Intensifies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

More than 743,000 Afghan nationals have returned to Afghanistan through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amidst Pakistan's repatriation campaign, which began in April 2023. This includes undocumented Afghans, registered PoR cardholders, and ACC cardholders. The process is managed by provincial authorities to ensure safe and legal repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:17 IST
Exodus from Pakistan: Afghan Repatriation Intensifies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

More than 743,000 Afghan nationals have crossed back into Afghanistan via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's borders, marking the highest repatriation figures of any area in Pakistan since the government's crackdown began in April this year.

These returning individuals comprise 605,992 undocumented Afghans, 89,467 Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders, and 48,254 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, as reported by the latest figures from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

This significant movement is part of a broader repatriation effort across the country, though the numbers are notably higher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via the Torkham border compared to other regions. The initiative is supervised by provincial authorities to ensure the repatriation of Afghan nationals is conducted legally and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Citgo Petroleum's Ownership Battle Heats Up

Citgo Petroleum's Ownership Battle Heats Up

 United States
2
SEBI Revises Framework for Angel Funds: New Norms for Accredited Investors

SEBI Revises Framework for Angel Funds: New Norms for Accredited Investors

 India
3
Ben Proud's Bold Move: Olympic Medallist Joins Enhanced Games

Ben Proud's Bold Move: Olympic Medallist Joins Enhanced Games

 Global
4
Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland to Historic Eurobasket Semi-Finals

Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland to Historic Eurobasket Semi-Finals

 Latvia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025