Exodus from Pakistan: Afghan Repatriation Intensifies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

More than 743,000 Afghan nationals have crossed back into Afghanistan via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's borders, marking the highest repatriation figures of any area in Pakistan since the government's crackdown began in April this year.

These returning individuals comprise 605,992 undocumented Afghans, 89,467 Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders, and 48,254 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, as reported by the latest figures from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

This significant movement is part of a broader repatriation effort across the country, though the numbers are notably higher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via the Torkham border compared to other regions. The initiative is supervised by provincial authorities to ensure the repatriation of Afghan nationals is conducted legally and safely.

