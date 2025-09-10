Left Menu

Mining Maneuvers: Barrick Exec Joins Malian President's Team

Hilaire Diarra, a senior Barrick Mining executive, has joined Mali's president as a special advisor, complicating Barrick's efforts to maintain control of the Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex amid Mali's resource nationalism. Tensions have escalated since a provisional administrator took over the site in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:40 IST
Mining Maneuvers: Barrick Exec Joins Malian President's Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in West Africa's mining sector, a top executive from Barrick Mining has switched allegiance to join the Malian government. Hilaire Diarra, previously representing Barrick in critical negotiations, has been appointed as a special advisor to Mali's president. This move is likely to affect ongoing talks targeting Barrick's mining interests in the region.

Diarra's shift marks another setback for the Canadian company as it seeks to manage its strategic gold asset, the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, amidst the Malian government's increased control over mineral resources. Experts suggest this may exemplify the escalating trend of resource nationalism in several West African countries.

Barrick's operations have faced challenges since a provisional administrator, supported by the Malian government, assumed control of the Loulo-Gounkoto site after a court-mandated decision. This has resulted in a significant drop in gold production. The situation highlights the region's complex geopolitical landscape, which foreign mining companies must navigate carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

 Global
2
Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

 India
3
Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal ...

 United States
4
Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025