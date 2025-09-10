Mining Maneuvers: Barrick Exec Joins Malian President's Team

In a significant development in West Africa's mining sector, a top executive from Barrick Mining has switched allegiance to join the Malian government. Hilaire Diarra, previously representing Barrick in critical negotiations, has been appointed as a special advisor to Mali's president. This move is likely to affect ongoing talks targeting Barrick's mining interests in the region.

Diarra's shift marks another setback for the Canadian company as it seeks to manage its strategic gold asset, the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, amidst the Malian government's increased control over mineral resources. Experts suggest this may exemplify the escalating trend of resource nationalism in several West African countries.

Barrick's operations have faced challenges since a provisional administrator, supported by the Malian government, assumed control of the Loulo-Gounkoto site after a court-mandated decision. This has resulted in a significant drop in gold production. The situation highlights the region's complex geopolitical landscape, which foreign mining companies must navigate carefully.

