NIA Chargesheet in Kerala Maoist Attack Unveils New Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its chargesheet in the investigation of the 2023 Maoist attack on Kerala's Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office in Wayanad. Officials named two more individuals in their report released on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Santhosh Kumar A alias Raja and H S Ravindra alias Kottehonda Ravi alias Manoj, were included in a supplementary chargesheet filed at the NIA special court in Ernakulam, Kerala. They join three others who were previously charged by the agency.

The incident, marked by armed intruders shouting slogans and brandishing weapons on September 28, 2023, involved the CPI (Maoist) group. The attackers restrained the manager, intimidated the staff, destroyed property, and posted CPI (Maoist) propaganda around the KFDC office.

