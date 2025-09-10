Left Menu

NIA Chargesheet in Kerala Maoist Attack Unveils New Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet naming two more individuals in the 2023 Maoist attack at the KFDC office in Wayanad, Kerala. The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA special court. The attack involved armed CPI (Maoist) members who threatened staff and vandalized property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:48 IST
NIA Chargesheet in Kerala Maoist Attack Unveils New Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its chargesheet in the investigation of the 2023 Maoist attack on Kerala's Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office in Wayanad. Officials named two more individuals in their report released on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Santhosh Kumar A alias Raja and H S Ravindra alias Kottehonda Ravi alias Manoj, were included in a supplementary chargesheet filed at the NIA special court in Ernakulam, Kerala. They join three others who were previously charged by the agency.

The incident, marked by armed intruders shouting slogans and brandishing weapons on September 28, 2023, involved the CPI (Maoist) group. The attackers restrained the manager, intimidated the staff, destroyed property, and posted CPI (Maoist) propaganda around the KFDC office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

 Global
2
Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

 India
3
Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal ...

 United States
4
Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025