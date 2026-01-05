Justice Promised: Final Chargesheet in Sharif Osman bin Hadi's Murder Case

The murder case of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi is approaching a critical juncture, as the Bangladesh interim government announces submission of the final chargesheet. Officials have confirmed that the chargesheet will be presented on January 7, with an emphasis on delivering justice swiftly.

Home Affairs Adviser, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, underscored the importance of the case, citing the interim government's commitment to resolving it within their tenure. The investigation is currently in the hands of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch.

The urgency of the case is further underscored by upcoming general elections set for February 12. Sharif Osman bin Hadi, who was shot during an election campaign, was a key political figure and parliamentary candidate. His death has sparked widespread unrest and calls for justice.