Eskom Launches Electric Vehicle Fleet, Targets 2035 for Full Transition

In a landmark step towards a low-carbon economy, South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom has unveiled its first fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), signalling its intent to become a leader in sustainable transport and energy innovation.

The initiative includes the rollout of 10 charging stations across five Eskom sites, providing the infrastructure necessary to support the new fleet and laying the foundation for broader EV adoption in South Africa.

A Milestone for Clean Energy

Eskom described the launch as “a major milestone” in its e-mobility strategy, emphasising the link between cleaner transport, reduced emissions, and South Africa’s broader climate commitments.

“Eskom is driving South Africa’s shift to a cleaner, low-carbon future. Through e-mobility, we are cutting emissions, boosting innovation, and showing how sustainable energy solutions can create real benefits for communities and the economy. We see ourselves as more than just an electricity provider – we are enablers of progress,” said Dan Marokane, Eskom Group Chief Executive.

Agnes Mlambo, Group Executive for Distribution, highlighted the urgency of action in the face of climate change: “Eskom is taking steps to transform how South Africans move in a world where climate change is no longer a distant threat but an urgent reality. The launch of these vehicles is not only about mobility; it is about reimagining the energy landscape, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring every community benefits from the transition to sustainable transport.”

Fleet Expansion Plans

So far, Eskom has procured 20 EVs, ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks, which are being deployed in its Distribution and Generation Divisions. Another 100 vehicles are expected to be added soon, demonstrating the practicality of e-mobility within operational settings.

Eskom’s long-term vision is to electrify its entire vehicle fleet, with the Distribution Division—its largest—targeting full electrification by 2035.

Charging Infrastructure Expansion

The utility has pledged to expand charging infrastructure, not only for its internal fleet but also for the public. Plans are underway to install 55 public EV charging stations over the next two years, creating opportunities for private adoption and market growth.

These efforts will also provide a testing ground for new business models, as Eskom pivots toward offering EV-related services as alternative revenue streams.

Grid Readiness and Smart Solutions

Recognising the additional demands EVs place on the power system, Eskom is prioritising grid readiness. Key measures include:

EV load forecasting integrated into long-term planning.

Development of smart charging systems to avoid peak load stress.

Time-of-use tariffs designed to encourage off-peak charging, making EV ownership more affordable.

By aligning EV growth with energy planning, Eskom aims to manage demand effectively while improving reliability.

Collaboration Across Sectors

Since 2021, Eskom has engaged with a range of stakeholders—including government, automotive manufacturers, petroleum companies, and research institutions—to develop an integrated e-mobility framework.

Through these collaborations, Eskom intends to ensure that South Africa does not lag behind in the global EV transition, which is increasingly tied to industrial policy, investment, and climate financing opportunities.

Beyond Transport: Jobs and Innovation

Eskom sees e-mobility as more than just a climate solution. It is also a driver of job creation, innovation, and industrial development. By adopting EVs, Eskom hopes to stimulate demand for local manufacturing, maintenance, and supply chain opportunities, ensuring that communities benefit directly.

“Through e-mobility, Eskom is not only reducing emissions but also driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to a cleaner, healthier future for all South Africans,” the company said.

A Turning Point for South Africa

The launch of Eskom’s EV fleet is being hailed as a turning point for South Africa’s energy and transport sectors, which have historically been coal-dependent and carbon-intensive.

If successful, Eskom’s plan to fully electrify its fleet by 2035, while building public charging stations and enabling grid readiness, could pave the way for a national EV ecosystem, benefiting both the environment and the economy.