Political Unrest in Nepal Stalls Treaty Negotiations with India

The Indian government's efforts to negotiate a treaty with Nepal for the exchange of absconding criminals have hit a roadblock due to political turmoil in the neighboring country. The negotiations have stalled, and the process has been put on hold.

The delay comes after the Nepal Army imposed curfew and restrictive orders to prevent potential violence following deadly anti-government demonstrations. These protests resulted in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigning, leaving the nation in a state of unrest.

During a court hearing on related criminal appeals, Senior Panel Counsel Lokinder Paul Thakur informed the Himachal Pradesh High Court about the suspension of negotiations. The counsel sought additional time for compliance related to Nepal, as the situation remains unstable. The court has deferred further proceedings to November 17, 2025.

