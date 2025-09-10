Left Menu

Political Unrest in Nepal Stalls Treaty Negotiations with India

The Indian government's treaty negotiations with Nepal for exchanging absconding criminals have been suspended due to political instability in Nepal. This delay follows the imposition of curfew and restrictions by the Nepal Army after anti-government protests led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. A hearing on related criminal appeals has been postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:02 IST
Political Unrest in Nepal Stalls Treaty Negotiations with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's efforts to negotiate a treaty with Nepal for the exchange of absconding criminals have hit a roadblock due to political turmoil in the neighboring country. The negotiations have stalled, and the process has been put on hold.

The delay comes after the Nepal Army imposed curfew and restrictive orders to prevent potential violence following deadly anti-government demonstrations. These protests resulted in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigning, leaving the nation in a state of unrest.

During a court hearing on related criminal appeals, Senior Panel Counsel Lokinder Paul Thakur informed the Himachal Pradesh High Court about the suspension of negotiations. The counsel sought additional time for compliance related to Nepal, as the situation remains unstable. The court has deferred further proceedings to November 17, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Lokayukta Nabs JCCT Officer in Bribery Scandal

Karnataka Lokayukta Nabs JCCT Officer in Bribery Scandal

 India
2
Ex-FBI Officials Sue Trump Administration Over Unjust Firings

Ex-FBI Officials Sue Trump Administration Over Unjust Firings

 United States
3
Brown Sugar Bust: Major Seizure in Jharkhand

Brown Sugar Bust: Major Seizure in Jharkhand

 India
4
Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up: EPS Challenges Udhayanidhi's Ambulance Allegations

Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up: EPS Challenges Udhayanidhi's Ambulance Allegati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025