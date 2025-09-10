Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

In a significant judicial reform, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of three new criminal laws introduced by the Centre to enhance transparency and expedite legal proceedings. Speaking at a state-level exhibition at the Hapaniya Indoor Exhibition Hall, Saha underscored the necessity of swift justice in ensuring fairness.

The newly enacted laws—the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. These reforms aim to modernize the criminal justice system by addressing contemporary issues like organized crime, terrorism, and cyber offenses.

Highlighting a key feature, the Chief Minister noted that citizens could now file FIRs online without visiting a police station, marking a step towards making citizens' lives easier. The government remains committed to fulfilling the people's wishes by instituting these groundbreaking changes, which took effect on July 1, 2024.

