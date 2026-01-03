Amit Shah Unveils Justice Reforms: Exhibition in Andaman Highlights New Criminal Codes

In a significant move towards modernizing the justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an exhibition highlighting new criminal laws. Set in the ITF ground in Sri Vijaya Puram, the event laid emphasis on public education about the strengthened legal framework.

The three-day exhibition showcases key reforms under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam with interactive kiosks and informative sessions. A notable feature of the exhibition was the focus on forensic mandates and the integration of technology in investigations.

With targeted provisions addressing crimes against women and children, the exhibition underlines a citizen-centric approach to justice while also educating the public on cybercrime prevention. The initiative also included a meeting chaired by Shah on strategic law enforcement priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)