Upheaval in Patna: Gandhi Leads Charge Against BPSC Amid Youth Protests

Rahul Gandhi criticized the NDA government after police in Patna used force against protestors demanding the TRE-3 supplementary results. The protestors allege unfulfilled promises by officials concerning employment, causing youth outrage against the state. Despite the promise of results, many candidates remain unappointed.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vocally criticized the NDA government in Bihar following a police baton-charge incident in Patna. Aspirants were staging a protest to demand the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

Amid the chaos outside the BJP office, demonstrators vocalized their disapproval of the Bihar government and the Bihar Public Service Commission, which administered the exam. Citing the use of force instead of addressing employment-related demands, Gandhi proclaimed an impending change through social media.

Patna's police had asked the protestors to clear the traffic-jammed area before using batons. The authorities claim no one was injured, despite protestors' reports of injuries. Candidates, including Aman Kumar, claim unkept promises regarding appointment letters for a significant portion of the 87,774 announced posts, with only 51,000 appointments made to date.

