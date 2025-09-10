Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

The Maharashtra Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Andekar gang. This comes in the wake of the murder of Ayush Komkar, the grandson of gang leader Bandu Andekar, in Pune.

The gang, known for a string of serious offenses including murder, extortion, and rioting, continued to pose a threat despite prohibitory measures set against them. Ayush's death is believed to be a result of vengeance, tying back to a previous family altercation resulting from a property dispute.

A proposal to apply MCOCA was approved by Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode. Consequently, the investigation has been reassigned to the Pune crime branch as officials seek to dismantle the Andekar criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)