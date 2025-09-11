U.S. Enhances Lebanese Defense with $14.2 Million Aid
The Pentagon has approved a $14.2 million security assistance package for Lebanon to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces. This aid aims to dismantle weapons caches and military infrastructure of non-state groups, including Hezbollah, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday that it has endorsed a security assistance package for Lebanon, valued at approximately $14.2 million.
This Presidential Drawdown Authority package is designed to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces. The focus of the initiative is to enhance the military's ability to dismantle weapons caches and infrastructure belonging to non-state entities, notably Hezbollah, according to the Pentagon.
The move underscores the United States' commitment to strengthening Lebanon's national defense and addressing regional security threats posed by groups operating outside the state framework.
