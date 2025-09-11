Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over U.S. Immigration Raid on Korean Workers

Diplomatic tensions have been strained between South Korea and the United States following the recent U.S. immigration raid resulting in the arrest of Korean workers. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed the nation's shock and concern over what many see as a significant diplomatic faux pas.

The raid, however, has opened dialogue for possible improvements in visa systems between the two nations, according to Cho's comments revealed by the ministry. This comes in the wake of shifting immigration policies that have been under global scrutiny.

During a meeting between Foreign Minister Cho and Andrew Baker, National Security Adviser to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, opportunities for reformative measures were discussed. This meeting highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations while adapting to emerging immigration challenges.