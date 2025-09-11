RegRoom Launch: New Zealand Sets Global Standard for Smarter, Fairer Regulation

Regulation Minister David Seymour has announced the launch of RegRoom, a new online learning hub designed to improve how government regulations are created, applied, and enforced across New Zealand. The initiative marks a significant step in the government’s broader mission to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens and ensure that Kiwis are treated fairly by regulators.

A Three-Pronged Approach to Fixing Regulation

The Ministry for Regulation has been tasked with addressing what Seymour describes as “bad regulation that causes real harm.” Its strategy is focused on three key areas:

Revising outdated regulations through sector-wide reviews. Lifting the quality of new regulations with the upcoming Regulatory Standards Bill. Improving the performance of regulators themselves, which is where RegRoom comes in.

“RegRoom represents the third part of the mission,” Seymour said. “It will help ensure that Kiwis have their rights respected by regulators. Everyday New Zealanders are tired of being terrorised by regulators. We don’t just need better rules, we need better regulators.”

Why RegRoom Matters

In recent years, several high-profile cases have highlighted the consequences of poor regulation and overzealous enforcement:

Country Kindy , a well-loved early childhood centre, was nearly shut down with little clarity about the reasons.

Businesses have voiced fear of health and safety regulators , often forced to pay high consultant fees when practical guidance was what they needed.

The Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) led to excessive compliance demands, with lenders asking absurdly detailed questions before offering credit.

The government has already launched major overhauls in these areas. But Seymour stressed that regulatory quality should not rely on ministerial intervention. Instead, strong, consistent standards must be embedded across the public sector.

Learning Tools for Regulators

RegRoom provides regulators with interactive learning modules and Quick Guides, both developed by sector leaders using real-world case studies. These resources aim to instill internationally recognized best practices in regulation.

Key skills covered include:

Deciding whether regulation is necessary in the first place.

Assessing the potential impacts of proposed regulations.

Focusing on addressing high-risk harms rather than minor issues.

Applying rules fairly and consistently .

Communicating clearly and transparently with regulated parties.

Seymour described these materials as the “new gold standard” for regulatory practice in New Zealand. Several agencies, including the Civil Aviation Authority, Real Estate Authority, and Customs NZ, have already made the modules mandatory or plan to integrate them soon.

International Recognition

The initiative has not gone unnoticed abroad. Marcial Boo, founding Chair of the UK’s Institute of Regulation, praised the Ministry’s work, saying:

“New Zealand’s Ministry for Regulation is again setting the international pace with its 10 quick guides to regulation. Each is a few pages long, with clear text and well-designed graphics on what good regulation looks like. There's little better globally for practising regulators to learn from. The UK is at least 15 years behind New Zealand in systematising and promoting good regulatory practice in this way.”

This endorsement underscores New Zealand’s role as a leader in regulatory reform, with practices that could serve as a model for other countries grappling with similar challenges.

A Commitment to Growth and Fairness

Seymour framed the initiative within the government’s wider economic strategy. “In a high-cost economy, regulation isn’t neutral – it’s a tax on growth. This Government is committed to clearing the path of needless regulations by improving how laws are made,” he said.

By lifting regulatory capability, the government hopes to not only reduce unnecessary compliance costs but also build public confidence that regulators act fairly, proportionately, and with respect for individual rights.

Looking Ahead

The launch of RegRoom marks the beginning of what Seymour envisions as a long-term cultural shift in regulation. Instead of reactive fixes to high-profile failures, the aim is to make good regulation “business as usual” across all sectors of government.

For everyday New Zealanders, that means fewer frustrations with excessive red tape and more confidence that when regulations are enforced, they are done so with fairness, consistency, and common sense.

The Ministry’s Quick Guides to good regulatory practice are now publicly available through the Ministry for Regulation, ensuring transparency and encouraging accountability in how government rules are applied.