Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has urged the Maharashtra government to grant the Banjara community reservation and Scheduled Tribe status, following the Hyderabad Gazette.

This appeal echoes actions already adopted for Marathas, prompting unrest among Other Backward Classes. The move follows steps inspired by activist Manoj Jarange's demands.

The government's resolution and subsequent committee formation seek to address these controversial demands, particularly after Jarange's hunger strike for Kunbi caste certificates.