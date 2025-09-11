Left Menu

Manipur's Crackdown on Poppy Cultivation: A Vigilant Stand

The Manipur government has issued a directive to forest officials to monitor poppy cultivation closely, highlighting the ecological and societal harm it poses. The order emphasizes vigilance and coordination with law enforcement to uproot illegal cultivation efforts proactively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:19 IST
Manipur's Crackdown on Poppy Cultivation: A Vigilant Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has intensified its efforts to curb illegal poppy cultivation in the state, as detailed in an official notification. The directive focuses on the upcoming poppy seed sowing season and urges heightened surveillance by forest officials.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anurag Bajpai, issued the order on September 8. It instructs all territorial Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to remain vigilant against potential poppy cultivation by anti-social elements, which not only disrupts the ecological balance but also poses significant societal health risks.

The directive underscores the illegal nature of such activities under the NDPS Act, 1985, and other related laws. In addition to traditional patrolling methods, the order calls for the use of drone technology in conjunction with local police to identify and destroy illegal cultivation sites promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India
2
Supreme Court's Verdict on Timelines for Assent: A Constitutional Dilemma

Supreme Court's Verdict on Timelines for Assent: A Constitutional Dilemma

 India
3
Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

 India
4
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025