Manipur's Crackdown on Poppy Cultivation: A Vigilant Stand
The Manipur government has issued a directive to forest officials to monitor poppy cultivation closely, highlighting the ecological and societal harm it poses. The order emphasizes vigilance and coordination with law enforcement to uproot illegal cultivation efforts proactively.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur government has intensified its efforts to curb illegal poppy cultivation in the state, as detailed in an official notification. The directive focuses on the upcoming poppy seed sowing season and urges heightened surveillance by forest officials.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anurag Bajpai, issued the order on September 8. It instructs all territorial Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to remain vigilant against potential poppy cultivation by anti-social elements, which not only disrupts the ecological balance but also poses significant societal health risks.
The directive underscores the illegal nature of such activities under the NDPS Act, 1985, and other related laws. In addition to traditional patrolling methods, the order calls for the use of drone technology in conjunction with local police to identify and destroy illegal cultivation sites promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
