Poland Calls for Emergency UN Security Council Meeting Over Russian Airspace Violation

Poland has prompted the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent session in light of Russia's incursion into Polish airspace, as confirmed by the Polish Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

This decision follows an extraordinary overnight operation during which Poland, supported by NATO allies, successfully intercepted and destroyed several Russian drones breaching its airspace.

This incident marks a significant escalation, being the first occurrence of a NATO member confronting and neutralizing Russian military assets on its own territory since the commencement of the Ukraine war.