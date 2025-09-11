Poland Calls for Emergency UN Security Council Meeting Over Russian Airspace Violation
In response to Russia's violation of its airspace, Poland, backed by NATO allies, shot down multiple Russian drones. The Polish Foreign Ministry announced an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address the incident, marking the first direct engagement with Russian military assets on NATO territory since the Ukraine war began.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:24 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has prompted the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent session in light of Russia's incursion into Polish airspace, as confirmed by the Polish Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
This decision follows an extraordinary overnight operation during which Poland, supported by NATO allies, successfully intercepted and destroyed several Russian drones breaching its airspace.
This incident marks a significant escalation, being the first occurrence of a NATO member confronting and neutralizing Russian military assets on its own territory since the commencement of the Ukraine war.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crisis in Polish Airspace: UN Emergency Meeting Convened
NATO Faces Escalation as Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace
NATO Jitters: Poland Downs Suspected Russian Drones, Spurring Tensions
NATO's Defining Moment: Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace
Poland's Bold Move: NATO's First Active Defense Against Russian Drones