From Power to Prison: Thaksin's Incarceration Reality

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra faces harsh conditions in Klong Prem prison. Convicted of misconduct, he was recently transferred after living luxuriously post-exile return. Prison life is challenging, with fears of violence and strict routines. Thaksin may become influential inside due to his political stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:29 IST
From Power to Prison: Thaksin's Incarceration Reality
Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra, who was once Thailand's influential former prime minister, now confronts a stark reality inside Bangkok's Klong Prem maximum-security prison. Convicted for conflicts of interest during his tenure, Thaksin's sentence was steeply reduced following his return from exile.

The bleak conditions Thaksin faces include sleeping on the floor with minimal bedding, enduring bland food, and dealing with constant threats of violence. Former prison inmates and officials describe a tough environment where showers can turn into perilous situations, and overcrowding is rampant.

Despite the grim setting, Thaksin's political past may provide him with certain influences behind bars. As with others of high profile, his security will be under tight scrutiny, balancing the possibility of adversaries inside prison walls with supporters who might view him as a leader even from within the confines.

