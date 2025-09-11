Unveiling Enemy Property: Tripura's Historic Land Inspections

The Custodian for Enemy Property for India (CEPI) has embarked on a significant inspection mission alongside Tripura's state Revenue department in the Sepahijala district. The joint effort focuses on identifying and reviewing properties categorized under the Enemy Property Act of 1968.

Report indicates that 2,249 enemy properties, spanning approximately 27 acres, have been identified. These properties were originally owned by Pakistani nationals. District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal revealed that 615 plots have already been vested to CEPI, with ongoing efforts to transfer the remaining plots.

This development is rooted in historical migrations. People from the region, particularly Muslim families, moved to Bangladesh post-1964, leaving their properties behind. During the Bangladesh liberation war, a similar exodus occurred, with many Hindu families fleeing East Pakistan. The current inspection is a step toward resolving these longstanding land record issues.

