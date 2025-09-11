Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Urges Review of Senior Citizens Act Maintenance Cap

The Karnataka High Court has suggested revising Section 9 of the 2007 Act, which caps maintenance for elderly parents at Rs 10,000. Highlighting inflation's impact, the court deemed this amount insufficient for contemporary living costs and urged the Union to align the ceiling with the cost of living index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:07 IST
Karnataka High Court Urges Review of Senior Citizens Act Maintenance Cap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has strongly recommended that the central government revisit and amend Section 9 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Currently, this section constrains tribunals to award a maximum of Rs 10,000 per month to elderly parents, a figure that judges say is outdated.

Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasized the inadequacy of this ceiling in today's economic context, citing significant inflation since 2007. The court stated that living expenses, including food, housing, and healthcare, have soared, making the cap insufficient for maintaining dignity and quality of life in old age.

While addressing a case brought by Sunil H Bohra, the court criticized the Act's outdated provisions and temporarily increased the monthly maintenance to Rs 30,000 per parent. It called on the legislative authorities to take urgent action and revise the law to reflect present-day economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025