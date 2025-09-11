Karnataka High Court Urges Review of Senior Citizens Act Maintenance Cap

The Karnataka High Court has strongly recommended that the central government revisit and amend Section 9 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Currently, this section constrains tribunals to award a maximum of Rs 10,000 per month to elderly parents, a figure that judges say is outdated.

Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasized the inadequacy of this ceiling in today's economic context, citing significant inflation since 2007. The court stated that living expenses, including food, housing, and healthcare, have soared, making the cap insufficient for maintaining dignity and quality of life in old age.

While addressing a case brought by Sunil H Bohra, the court criticized the Act's outdated provisions and temporarily increased the monthly maintenance to Rs 30,000 per parent. It called on the legislative authorities to take urgent action and revise the law to reflect present-day economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)