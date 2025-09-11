Left Menu

India-Mauritius Forge New Path in Bilateral Trade

India and Mauritius aim to boost bilateral trade in local currencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced after discussions with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam. They share a commitment to Indian Ocean security and celebrate the Chagos agreement, enhancing Mauritius's sovereignty over the islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:47 IST
India-Mauritius Forge New Path in Bilateral Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Mauritius are set to facilitate bilateral trade using local currencies, following an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement came after comprehensive talks with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Modi emphasized the deep-rooted ties, stating, 'India and Mauritius are two countries, but their dreams and destiny are one.'

A free, open, secure, and prosperous Indian Ocean remains a mutual priority, with India dedicated to bolstering Mauritius's maritime security through the enhancement of its Exclusive Economic Zone. 'India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region,' Modi added, underlining the importance of regional security cooperation.

Modi lauded the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, marking a 'historic victory' for Mauritius, emphasizing India's unwavering support for the decolonization process. The UK agreed to return the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a move ending over five decades of British control, affirming Mauritius's full sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests

Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests

 India
2
Rouble's Dance: Economics in Motion

Rouble's Dance: Economics in Motion

 Russia
3
Tensions Over Polish Airspace and Russian Drills

Tensions Over Polish Airspace and Russian Drills

 Russia
4
Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025