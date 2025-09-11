India-Mauritius Forge New Path in Bilateral Trade

India and Mauritius are set to facilitate bilateral trade using local currencies, following an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement came after comprehensive talks with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Modi emphasized the deep-rooted ties, stating, 'India and Mauritius are two countries, but their dreams and destiny are one.'

A free, open, secure, and prosperous Indian Ocean remains a mutual priority, with India dedicated to bolstering Mauritius's maritime security through the enhancement of its Exclusive Economic Zone. 'India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region,' Modi added, underlining the importance of regional security cooperation.

Modi lauded the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, marking a 'historic victory' for Mauritius, emphasizing India's unwavering support for the decolonization process. The UK agreed to return the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a move ending over five decades of British control, affirming Mauritius's full sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)