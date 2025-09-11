Untimely Demise of Sub-Inspector Raises Questions

Tragedy strikes at the women's police station as Sub-Inspector Chandrapal Singh was discovered dead in his quarters on Thursday morning. His colleagues became concerned after repeated attempts to reach him proved futile, prompting them to enter his room and find him unresponsive.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Jha confirmed that Singh had been battling health issues, which appears consistent with the lack of visible injuries on his body. A forensic team is closely examining the scene to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

The deceased officer's family has been notified, and the community mourns alongside them, especially in light of his wife's recent demise. The police department is awaiting postmortem results to shed light on this unfortunate loss.