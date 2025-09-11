Left Menu

Tragic End: Social Welfare Officer's Suicide Shocks Uttar Pradesh

A 38-year-old social welfare officer, Ashish Kumar, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. The incident followed a phone call from his wife, with whom he had a prolonged dispute. The police are investigating the case, suspecting marital discord as a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:03 IST
  • India

A 38-year-old district social welfare officer was found dead by suicide at his residence in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Thursday.

The officer, identified as Ashish Kumar, was stationed in Azamgarh and had returned to his native village during a leave period. Early Thursday morning, Kumar was preparing to return to Azamgarh when a phone conversation with his wife, who was staying at her maternal home, took place. Shortly after the call, Kumar took his own life by hanging himself, according to local authorities.

Officials suspect the suicide may be linked to an ongoing family dispute, as his wife had been living separately with their son for three months. Police have sent Kumar's body for post-mortem examination and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

