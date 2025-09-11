Baltic Nations Unite to Preserve Crucial Security Program Amid Russian Threats

The parliaments of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are urging U.S. Congress to preserve the Baltic Security Initiative. The efforts come in response to increasing Russian threats and the Pentagon's plans to cut funding.

As security concerns grow in Eastern Europe, Poland recently shot down suspected Russian drones, highlighting the significance of NATO's support for the region. The Baltic nations, neighboring Russia, underline their critical role in resisting aggression and maintaining regional stability.

While the Baltic letter appeals for U.S. legislative support, opposition is visible within Congress. However, European allies assert their commitment to defense, seeking continued backing from the U.S. to quickly bolster their security capabilities.

