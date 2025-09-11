Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine has received important security guarantees from European allies, as stated by Finland's President Alexander Stubb. This announcement came after Stubb's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday.

Stubb further emphasized that there has been notable progress in securing engagement from the United States. This development followed discussions in Washington D.C. three weeks prior, where European leaders met with U.S. President Donald Trump to fortify their collective stance and co-operation.

The alignment among European countries and the potential involvement of the U.S. highlight a growing international support network focused on ensuring Ukraine's security amidst ongoing regional tensions.

