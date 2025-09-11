Left Menu

Daring Robbery in Bihar: Fake IT Officers Strike

A group of armed individuals impersonated Income Tax officers to loot a house in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The gang, after taking hostages, made away with jewellery and cash. Despite dismantling a CCTV, their escape was caught elsewhere, aiding the ongoing police investigation.

Muzaffarpur | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:08 IST
In a brazen act of deception, a group of armed men impersonating Income Tax officers looted a house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. The robbers managed to abscond with jewellery and cash valued at Rs 5 lakh.

The incident occurred merely 200 meters from a local police station, around 5:20 AM, when six men arrived in an SUV at the residence of Gauri Sah in the Benibad area. Holding the family, including children, hostage at gunpoint, they looted the valuables before fleeing.

Though the culprits dismantled the CCTV hard disk, other nearby cameras captured vital footage, aiding police investigations. Authorities have intensively launched raids to apprehend the offenders, all believed to be above 35 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

