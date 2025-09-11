Daring Robbery in Bihar: Fake IT Officers Strike

In a brazen act of deception, a group of armed men impersonating Income Tax officers looted a house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. The robbers managed to abscond with jewellery and cash valued at Rs 5 lakh.

The incident occurred merely 200 meters from a local police station, around 5:20 AM, when six men arrived in an SUV at the residence of Gauri Sah in the Benibad area. Holding the family, including children, hostage at gunpoint, they looted the valuables before fleeing.

Though the culprits dismantled the CCTV hard disk, other nearby cameras captured vital footage, aiding police investigations. Authorities have intensively launched raids to apprehend the offenders, all believed to be above 35 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies.)