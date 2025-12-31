Left Menu

Househelp's Heist: Former Employee Arrested for Jewellery Theft

Delhi Police apprehended a woman for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery from her former employer in Dwarka. Identified as Bharti, she is accused of replicating house keys to commit the theft. The crime was discovered after ancestral jewellery went missing during the employer's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting turn of events, the Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old woman accused of purloining gold and silver jewellery from her former employer's residence in Dwarka's Bindapur area. The suspect, identified as Bharti alias Kiran, previously employed as a househelp, allegedly duplicated the household keys to carry out the audacious theft.

The theft came to light when the homeowner discovered the disappearance of valuable ancestral jewellery while they were away. Suspicion arose when investigations showed no sign of forced entry, steering the probe towards potential inside involvement. CCTV footage provided a breakthrough, capturing a masked woman entering the premises on December 12, later identified as the former employee.

The suspect was eventually tracked to Janakpuri, readying for a getaway. Police recovered several stolen pieces and learned she had sold some jewellery, depositing Rs 3.8 lakh into her bank account. Further inquiries continue as authorities deepen their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

