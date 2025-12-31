Househelp's Heist: Former Employee Arrested for Jewellery Theft

In a riveting turn of events, the Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old woman accused of purloining gold and silver jewellery from her former employer's residence in Dwarka's Bindapur area. The suspect, identified as Bharti alias Kiran, previously employed as a househelp, allegedly duplicated the household keys to carry out the audacious theft.

The theft came to light when the homeowner discovered the disappearance of valuable ancestral jewellery while they were away. Suspicion arose when investigations showed no sign of forced entry, steering the probe towards potential inside involvement. CCTV footage provided a breakthrough, capturing a masked woman entering the premises on December 12, later identified as the former employee.

The suspect was eventually tracked to Janakpuri, readying for a getaway. Police recovered several stolen pieces and learned she had sold some jewellery, depositing Rs 3.8 lakh into her bank account. Further inquiries continue as authorities deepen their investigation into the case.

