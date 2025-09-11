Pralhad Joshi Unveils Roadmap for Swadeshi Solar Value Chain by 2028

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi has announced that India is moving decisively towards establishing a complete indigenous solar value chain by 2028, covering every stage from ingot and wafer production to solar cell and module manufacturing. Speaking at the State Review Meeting on Renewable Energy organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Minister underlined that this step would reduce import dependence, create jobs, boost investment, and position India as a global leader in clean energy manufacturing.

Advancing Towards a Fully Indigenous Solar Ecosystem

The Minister said India has already built robust module manufacturing capacity and is now developing domestic facilities for wafers and ingots, the essential building blocks of solar cells. By achieving self-reliance across the entire solar manufacturing ecosystem, India will not only strengthen its energy security but also contribute to global supply chains.

He credited this progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, under whose guidance India has transformed its renewable energy sector. The country has already crossed 251.5 GW of non-fossil capacity, putting it more than halfway towards the 2030 target of 500 GW.

Progress Under PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM

Highlighting flagship schemes, Shri Joshi noted that nearly 20 lakh households have benefitted under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY). He urged states and DISCOMs to ensure strict quality compliance, speedy agreements, and fair tariff credits for consumers.

On the PM-KUSUM scheme, he said initial hesitation has given way to strong demand across states, with several Chief Ministers seeking additional allocations. He confirmed that PM-KUSUM Phase II will be launched after the current phase ends in March 2026.

Union Minister of State Shri Shripad Naik described PM-KUSUM as a “true game-changer” for farmers, reducing annual diesel consumption by 1.3 billion litres, cutting 40 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, and saving precious foreign exchange. He said that out of 49 lakh solar pumps allocated, more than 16 lakh have already been installed or solarised, delivering both economic and environmental gains.

He also highlighted the success of PMSGY, under which 4,500 rooftop systems are being installed daily with support from over 18,000 vendors nationwide.

Achievements and Next Steps in Renewable Energy

Shri Joshi observed that India has achieved 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years ahead of schedule. However, he cautioned that adding capacity must be matched with effective utilisation, urging states to expedite Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs), Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and transparent land allotments.

He called upon wind-rich states to prepare time-bound roadmaps for site allocation and transmission readiness. The Minister welcomed the GST cut on renewable energy devices and services from 12% to 5%, which is expected to make solar, wind, biogas, and waste-to-energy systems more affordable.

Boosting Domestic Manufacturing and Investment

The Minister also highlighted the success of the PLI Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, with an outlay of ₹24,000 crore. He reported that India now has 100 GW of module manufacturing capacity, ₹50,000 crore worth of investments, and has generated over 12,600 direct jobs under the scheme.

He stressed the importance of Ease of Doing Business reforms in the renewable energy sector, urging states to adopt single-window clearance systems, reduce compliance burdens, and resolve Right of Way and law-and-order issues that developers often face. Investor confidence, he said, depends on proactive facilitation by state governments.

Towards Net Zero and Long-Term Energy Transition

MNRE Secretary Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi said India’s green energy transition is crucial to achieving net zero by 2070, with intermediate targets of 1,800 GW of renewable capacity by 2047 and 5,000 GW by 2070. He praised successful state practices such as Maharashtra’s PM-KUSUM implementation, Gujarat’s renewable energy clusters, and Karnataka’s land facilitation policies as models for replication.

The review meeting featured state-wise progress reports on PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, presentations from industry associations, and consultations on the upcoming PM-KUSUM 2.0 design. The deliberations focused on aligning state action, industry inputs, and policy reforms to accelerate India’s renewable energy transition.

A Collective Mission for Viksit Bharat

Concluding his address, Shri Pralhad Joshi said India’s energy transition can succeed only through collective action by the Centre, states, industry, and citizens. He assured full support from MNRE and invited stakeholders to contribute ideas to accelerate progress.

“Every solar panel installed, every wind turbine commissioned, and every green job created brings us closer to our vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.