Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas in 2020 Riots Case

The Supreme Court is set to deliberat...Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima, alongside others, were denied bail by the Delhi High Court, which stated that conspiratorial violence camouflaged as protests is unacceptable.

The activists and other accused have been in custody since 2020 under the UAPA for allegedly orchestrating the February 2020 riots. These events unfolded amid the CAA and NRC protests, which resulted in significant casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)