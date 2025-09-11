Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas in 2020 Riots Case

The Supreme Court will hear bail pleas for activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima on September 12 related to the February 2020 riots in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi High Court rejected their bail, citing the nature of violence during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:24 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas in 2020 Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to deliberat...Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima, alongside others, were denied bail by the Delhi High Court, which stated that conspiratorial violence camouflaged as protests is unacceptable.

The activists and other accused have been in custody since 2020 under the UAPA for allegedly orchestrating the February 2020 riots. These events unfolded amid the CAA and NRC protests, which resulted in significant casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

Gaza's Desperate Choices: To Stay or Go Amid Escalating Conflict

 Global
2
Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla

 India
3
Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and Rising Tensions

Student Union Elections in Bangladesh Marred by Allegations of Rigging and R...

 Global
4
Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

Mandelson's Fall: A Political Giant Toppled by Epstein Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025