Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas in 2020 Riots Case
The Supreme Court will hear bail pleas for activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima on September 12 related to the February 2020 riots in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi High Court rejected their bail, citing the nature of violence during the protests against CAA and NRC.
The activists and other accused have been in custody since 2020 under the UAPA for allegedly orchestrating the February 2020 riots. These events unfolded amid the CAA and NRC protests, which resulted in significant casualties and injuries.
