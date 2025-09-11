Global Diplomacy: High-Stakes Meetings and Events Unfold Worldwide

A series of significant diplomatic events are unfolding on the international stage, with leaders from various countries embarking on state visits and high-level discussions. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro meets with Japan's Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation.

The NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus G. Grynkewich, visits Vilnius for defense talks alongside Lithuanian officials. Meanwhile, Malaysian and Australian foreign ministers gather in Melbourne for their annual meeting, strengthening ties between the two nations.

Other notable events include the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a visit by Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari to China, and a string of state visits by leaders from Mauritius, Greece, and the Philippines. High-profile meetings continue across Europe, with EU, NATO, and trade discussions on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)