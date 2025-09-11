Haryana's Drug-Free Villages: A Social Revolution in Progress

Between January and July 2025, Haryana has taken major strides in declaring 4,233 out of 7,354 villages drug-free, marking a significant achievement in its ongoing battle against drug abuse. Additionally, 910 out of 1,956 wards have also been classified as drug-free, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Kurukshetra district leads this transformative initiative, followed by Nuh and Kaithal. The implementation included a robust verification system involving the CID and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, ensuring transparency and accountability in the assessment process. Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, stated that the goal is to liberate society from drugs through a collaborative effort involving law enforcement and community engagement.

The progress is further reflected in the state's legal actions with increasing conviction rates and substantial seizures of illegal assets. Such measures highlight Haryana's proactive approach, combining preventive detention and rigorous law enforcement, making it a model for the nation in combating drug trafficking.