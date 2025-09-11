India Showcases Viral Research Strength at National VRDL Conclave 2025

In a landmark step highlighting India’s growing capacity in medical research, diagnostics, and public health preparedness, the National Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) Conclave – 2025 was inaugurated today in New Delhi by Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

The two-day conclave has brought together scientists, doctors, and experts from 165 VRDLs across the country to deliberate on innovations in diagnostics, bio-defence strategies, and the future of India’s disease surveillance. Senior dignitaries including Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research (DHR) and Director General of ICMR, and Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India, also addressed the gathering.

VRDLs: The Sentinels of India’s Health Security

In her inaugural address, Smt. Patel praised the contributions of VRDLs during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, noting that they had played a pivotal role in sequencing the virus, validating nearly 1,700 diagnostic products, and enabling rapid response to health emergencies.

“Each laboratory, each innovation, and each collaboration contributes to the vision of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

Sixteen VRDLs have now been upgraded to Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) facilities, making them capable of handling high-risk pathogens. Their expertise has been critical in detecting and controlling outbreaks of Nipah, Zika, and Kyasanur Forest Disease.

She also highlighted the contribution of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, India’s only BSL-4 lab, while announcing that four new regional NIVs are being established in Jabalpur, Dibrugarh, Bangalore, and Jammu under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Breakthroughs in TB, Sickle Cell and Diagnostics

Smt. Patel outlined India’s progress in tackling tuberculosis (TB) using innovative, homegrown technologies validated by ICMR:

Portable handheld X-ray machines deployed to remote villages.

DeepCXR , an AI-based TB screening tool trained on 75,000 chest X-rays, available free for mass use.

CyTb skin test , priced at ₹199, to detect latent TB affordably.

PathoDetect™ , a rapid molecular test for TB and drug resistance.

Modified BPaL treatment regimen showing cure rates of up to 90% for drug-resistant TB with fewer side effects.

On the sickle cell disease front, she shared that the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission has drastically reduced the cost of rapid tests from ₹300 to ₹28 through cost-effectiveness studies by HTAIn and ICMR validation.

Strengthening Evidence-Based Policymaking

The Minister released the first VRDL Bulletin, designed to track real-time viral infection trends, seasonal patterns, and outbreak dynamics nationwide. This will enable both state and central governments to allocate resources more effectively.

She also launched the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Validation Portal and protocols jointly developed by ICMR and CDSCO. This pioneering initiative standardizes evaluation methods for high-risk diagnostics—including TB, malaria, and Nipah virus kits—making India the first country in the world to introduce such a collaboration between a regulatory authority and a national research institute.

The portal provides manufacturers with a transparent, real-time system to apply for validation and track application progress. Several VRDLs are also being upgraded into Medical Device Testing Laboratories (MDTLs) under ISO 17025, boosting India’s diagnostic ecosystem.

Awards for Excellence in Viral Research

To recognize excellence, 25 top-performing VRDLs were honored with Gold and Silver awards:

Gold Category:

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, Tamil Nadu

Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra

Government Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab

ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute, Patna, Bihar

Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati, Assam

JIPMER, Puducherry

AIIMS, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Silver Category: Institutions from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, including AFMC Pune, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, KEM Mumbai, King George’s Medical University Lucknow, and AIIMS New Delhi, among others.

Towards One Health and Atmanirbhar Bharat

Smt. Patel emphasized the National One Health Mission, bringing together 13 departments under one umbrella—a global first. She announced that ten VRDLs are now part of a National BSL-3 Network under this mission, reinforcing India’s preparedness against zoonotic and emerging diseases.

Voices from the Conclave

Dr. Rajiv Bahl described the VRDL network as India’s “ bio-defence shield ,” comparable to the country’s military defence capabilities, ensuring rapid response to outbreaks. With 164 labs across 26 states and 5 UTs , VRDLs form the backbone of India’s disease surveillance.

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi highlighted the development of 39 standard evaluation protocols for IVDs, a world-first initiative that strengthens global trust in India’s diagnostic standards.

A Future of Resilient Health Systems

The conclave concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening India’s research-driven, self-reliant health ecosystem. From TB eradication to tackling viral outbreaks and advancing diagnostics, the VRDL network is positioned to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s health while contributing to global medical science.