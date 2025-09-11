Left Menu

Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

Maharashtra's government is considering hiring professional hackers to combat cybercrime. The Cyber Command & Control Centre in Navi Mumbai uses cutting-edge AI tools to address cyber fraud. With a dedicated workforce of 5,000 trained police personnel, the state focuses on swiftly resolving online crimes and retrieving stolen funds.

The Maharashtra government is taking a proactive stance against rising cybercrimes by considering the hiring of professional hackers on a contractual basis, according to state minister of home affairs, Yogesh Kadam. During a press interaction in Pune, Kadam highlighted the initiatives being employed at the Cyber Command & Control Centre located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

The state-of-the-art facility is utilizing the latest Artificial Intelligence tools to promptly address cyber fraud cases. Kadam emphasized the efficiency of the system, explaining that funds stolen by cybercriminals are often retrieved within an hour of the crime's commission when reported through the 1930 helpline.

In addition to employing hackers, the state has initiated training for 5,000 police personnel, focusing exclusively on tackling cybercrimes. This effort is part of a broader strategy to raise awareness and enhance the state's capacity to handle online criminal activities. All cyber police stations are now interconnected with the Mahape facility, ensuring swift communication and action upon receiving any cyber fraud complaints.

