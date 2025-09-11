PM Modi Pledges Support After Uttarakhand Disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday traveled to Dehradun to oversee relief and recovery operations in flood-devastated areas of Uttarakhand, promising Rs 1,200 crore in financial aid for those affected.

Modi met with disaster response teams and emphasized a comprehensive, multi-dimensional recovery plan, while also interacting with victims and pledging ongoing support.

In addition to financial relief for families of the deceased and injured, he showcased empathy and commended the courage of disaster volunteers amid Uttarakhand's tragic monsoon season.

