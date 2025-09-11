Left Menu

PM Modi Pledges Support After Uttarakhand Disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand for a review of rescue efforts and announced Rs 1,200 crore for flood-affected regions. He promised comprehensive aid, interacted with rescue teams, and emphasized a multi-dimensional recovery strategy. Modi also announced financial relief for the kin of victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday traveled to Dehradun to oversee relief and recovery operations in flood-devastated areas of Uttarakhand, promising Rs 1,200 crore in financial aid for those affected.

Modi met with disaster response teams and emphasized a comprehensive, multi-dimensional recovery plan, while also interacting with victims and pledging ongoing support.

In addition to financial relief for families of the deceased and injured, he showcased empathy and commended the courage of disaster volunteers amid Uttarakhand's tragic monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

