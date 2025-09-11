Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Adequate Fertiliser Supply for Satna Farmers

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare & Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited Satna, Madhya Pradesh, today where he addressed students at Excellence College and interacted with the media on critical agricultural issues.

Farmers’ Interests Remain Paramount

Speaking to reporters, Shri Chouhan underscored that the welfare of farmers is the top priority of the Government of India. He assured that the Central Government is making every possible effort to ensure uninterrupted availability of fertilisers and urea, particularly during the peak sowing season.

“Some friends have given memorandums regarding fertiliser problems. For us, the interest of farmers is paramount. The Fertiliser Ministry is working promptly on all requirements. Based on state demand, fertilisers are being continuously supplied,” Shri Chouhan said.

Supply Statistics for Satna District

The Minister highlighted the proactive steps taken to meet rising demand. Last year, by this time, Satna had consumed 23,585 metric tonnes of urea. In contrast, 27,700 metric tonnes have already been supplied to the district this year—an increase reflecting the Central Government’s commitment to farmers’ needs.

On the day of his visit alone, an additional 1,500 metric tonnes of fertiliser were dispatched to Satna to strengthen the supply chain.

Higher Demand Due to Good Rainfall

Shri Chouhan attributed the heightened demand for fertilisers to favourable monsoon rainfall, which has expanded sowing areas, particularly of paddy cultivation, a crop that requires more urea.

He said the government had anticipated this surge and ensured timely coordination between the administration, the state government, and the Ministry of Fertilisers. The Minister reassured farmers that any gaps in demand and supply would be swiftly addressed.

Commitment to Robust Supply Chains

Shri Chouhan stressed that if necessary, further discussions with the Fertiliser Ministry and state government would be held to make the distribution system more robust and efficient. The government’s goal, he reiterated, is to ensure every farmer receives fertilisers on time without disruption.

Broader Vision for Farmers’ Welfare

The Union Minister’s visit comes in line with the Central Government’s broader commitment to support farmers through reliable supply chains, timely policy interventions, and enhanced agricultural infrastructure. He assured that similar efforts are underway across the country, ensuring that farmers’ productivity is not hampered by shortages.

Shri Chouhan’s interaction in Satna highlighted the government’s farmer-first approach, aiming to secure livelihoods, boost crop yields, and strengthen rural development in Madhya Pradesh and beyond.