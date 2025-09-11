Controversy Over Law Education at SRMU: Court Demands Explanation

The Allahabad High Court has taken notice of the ongoing issues at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University after a public interest litigation was filed concerning the challenges faced by law students there.

A bench comprising justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla has granted three weeks for the university, the Bar Council of India, and the University Grants Commission to respond.

This litigation highlights allegations of impropriety, including the Bar Council's swift recognition of the university following an incident involving Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members.

(With inputs from agencies.)