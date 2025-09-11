Left Menu

Controversy Over Law Education at SRMU: Court Demands Explanation

The Allahabad High Court has requested responses from Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, the Bar Council of India, and the University Grants Commission regarding a PIL about law students' issues at SRMU. The petition questions the overnight recognition by BCI following a police incident with ABVP workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:56 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken notice of the ongoing issues at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University after a public interest litigation was filed concerning the challenges faced by law students there.

A bench comprising justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla has granted three weeks for the university, the Bar Council of India, and the University Grants Commission to respond.

This litigation highlights allegations of impropriety, including the Bar Council's swift recognition of the university following an incident involving Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members.

