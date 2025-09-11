Successful Evacuation: Telugu People Return Safely from Nepal

Telugu citizens of Andhra Pradesh have been successfully evacuated from Nepal amidst ongoing unrest, thanks to proactive measures taken by the state government. A special flight arranged by the Andhra Pradesh authorities ensured their safe return from Kathmandu to Vishakapatnam.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced the safe arrival of the passengers, who expressed relief and gratitude for the evacuation efforts. The operation was overseen by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with assistance from various state agencies.

Key figures, including TDP MP M Bharat, were present at the Vizag airport to welcome the evacuees. The operation underscores effective coordination between state and central government bodies to secure the safe return of citizens amid a challenging environment.