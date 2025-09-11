Teacher's Intervention Unravels Gruesome Case of Abuse

A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse has come to light after a 47-year-old man was arrested for reportedly raping his two minor daughters in a prolonged assault. The dramatic discovery was initiated by the younger daughter's school teacher, who intervened after learning about the abuse.

According to police statements, the accused had allegedly been subjecting his 17 and 12-year-old daughters to sexual abuse for the past six and two years respectively. The situation emerged on September 4 when the younger daughter bravely confided in her teacher, detailing horrific accounts of her father's actions under the influence of alcohol.

A detailed investigation led to the father's arrest, after the mother confirmed the children's allegations. The FIR includes charges under Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act, and Section 65 of the BNS. The accused has been placed in judicial custody as further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)